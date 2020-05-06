Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ALLETE worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in ALLETE by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 149,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ALLETE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

