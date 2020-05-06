Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Black Hills worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

BKH stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

