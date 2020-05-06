Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRY opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

