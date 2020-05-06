Barclays Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 410 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price (down previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 502.33 ($6.61).

HSBA opened at GBX 401.20 ($5.28) on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 538.89.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

