Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 22,942 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

