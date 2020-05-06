Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,777.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.