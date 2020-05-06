Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Karl L. Silberstein Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,496.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOCH opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

