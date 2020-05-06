Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Karl L. Silberstein Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,496.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of BOCH opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.
Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
