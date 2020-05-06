Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

