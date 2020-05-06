Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,184 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,713% compared to the typical daily volume of 341 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 533,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.