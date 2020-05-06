Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Avid Technology also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 191,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

