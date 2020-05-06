Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$7.53 ($5.34) and last traded at A$7.42 ($5.26), approximately 35,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.40 ($5.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$9.16.

In related news, insider Charles Goode bought 22,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.71 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$217,778.17 ($154,452.60).

About Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI)

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.