Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.42 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.44 ($1.02), 743,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.48 ($1.05).

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,287.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

In related news, insider Malcolm Watkins purchased 50,000 shares of Australian Finance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$86,900.00 ($61,631.21).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.