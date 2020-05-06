Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.72 ($3.35) and last traded at A$4.70 ($3.33), 208,450 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.55 ($3.23).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.20 million and a P/E ratio of 66.62.

About Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF)

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

