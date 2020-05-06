Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Trading 25% Higher

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 53,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 56,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

