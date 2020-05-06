AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$12.06 ($8.55) and last traded at A$11.92 ($8.45), 128,706 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.84 ($8.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$11.90. The stock has a market cap of $881.14 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

In related news, insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.96 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of A$27,920.00 ($19,801.42).

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

