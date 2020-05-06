Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading Up 5.1%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 3,288,168 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,696,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Athersys by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

