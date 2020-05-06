ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$46.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$38.15 on Monday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$27.72 and a 12-month high of C$54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.03.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

