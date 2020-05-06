ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$38.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.03. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

