ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

ACO.X opened at C$38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$27.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.03.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

