AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman Sells 25,825 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 25,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $607,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,593,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMK opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
