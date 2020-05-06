AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman Sells 25,825 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 25,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $607,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,593,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMK opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.