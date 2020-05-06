ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

