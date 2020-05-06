Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Director Connie Matsui Acquires 41,667 Shares of Stock

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Director Connie Matsui purchased 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $52,917.09.

Shares of ARTL opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.00.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

