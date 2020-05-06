Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

ARES opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,059 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,525. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

