Ardmore Shipping Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the average volume of 288 call options.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

