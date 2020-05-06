Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

ACA opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

