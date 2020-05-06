Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 60551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

