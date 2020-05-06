Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Up 7.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $51.79, 311,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 256,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Specifically, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

