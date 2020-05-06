Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $9.13. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 209,155 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

