Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

