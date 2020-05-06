Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

