Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

