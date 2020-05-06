Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

