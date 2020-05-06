AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $111.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.92. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

