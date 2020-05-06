Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.46%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.40%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

