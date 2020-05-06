Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APHA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $968.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

