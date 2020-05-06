ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $262.23 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

