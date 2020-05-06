Analyzing Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $109.33 million 3.04 -$112.69 million ($1.14) -2.50 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.52

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 268.42%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.77% -40.00% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing POZIOTINIB, a pan-HER inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors; ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and QAPZOLA for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company sells its drugs through group purchasing organizations, wholesalers, and directly to hospitals and cancer centers in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. It has a strategic partnership with Servier Canada, Inc.; licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreements with Merck & Cie AG, Medac Pharma, Inc., Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, SRI International, Southern Research Institute, Medac Pharma, Inc., Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Mundipharma International Corporation Limited; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases. It also plans to initiate a Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease and the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

