Analyzing North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) & Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEGX)

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -23.55% -657.65% -24.66% North American Construction Group 5.12% 26.77% 5.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Key Energy Services and North American Construction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 North American Construction Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

North American Construction Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.85%. Given North American Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Energy Services and North American Construction Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.24 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.03 North American Construction Group $541.89 million 0.29 $27.79 million $1.13 4.32

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Key Energy Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

