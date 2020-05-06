Analyzing LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -69.27% -60.02% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -3.18 Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 916.50 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicBio Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.36%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

