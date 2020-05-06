Analyzing 360 Finance (QFIN) and Its Peers

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 360 Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s peers have a beta of -0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 4.99% -15.08% 4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.51 360 Finance Competitors $5.17 billion $876.08 million 7.67

360 Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 360 Finance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 379 1157 1190 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 179.37%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 67.12%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

360 Finance beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

