Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

