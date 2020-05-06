AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.81

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

