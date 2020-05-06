AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.81

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
