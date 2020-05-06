Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 9,755 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $110,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,372,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,617 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

