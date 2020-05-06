Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 17,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $198,308.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,184. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

