American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

Shares of AWK opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

