American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.43, but opened at $24.07. American International Group shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 8,940,101 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.