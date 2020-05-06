Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 18.9% After Earnings Beat

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price shot up 18.9% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.20, 389,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 241,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

