Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.