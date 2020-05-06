Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

