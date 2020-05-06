Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sycomore Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 570.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

