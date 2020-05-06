Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sycomore Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 570.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.